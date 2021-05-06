Earnings results for Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.02.

Groupon last issued its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The coupon company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. The firm earned $343.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.81 million. Groupon has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year. Groupon has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Groupon in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.71, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.70%. The high price target for GRPN is $62.00 and the low price target for GRPN is $17.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon does not currently pay a dividend. Groupon does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

In the past three months, Groupon insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.50% of the stock of Groupon is held by insiders. 62.96% of the stock of Groupon is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN



Earnings for Groupon are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.93) to ($1.05) per share. The P/E ratio of Groupon is -6.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Groupon is -6.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Groupon has a P/B Ratio of 3.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

