Earnings results for Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16.

Analyst Opinion on Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hayward in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.77%. The high price target for HAYW is $27.00 and the low price target for HAYW is $19.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward does not currently pay a dividend. Hayward does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

In the past three months, Hayward insiders have sold 30,115.39% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $442,000.00 in company stock and sold $133,552,017.00 in company stock.

