Earnings results for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.4.

Health Catalyst last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. The company earned $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst has generated ($1.42) earnings per share over the last year. Health Catalyst has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Health Catalyst in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.14, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.11%. The high price target for HCAT is $56.00 and the low price target for HCAT is $36.00. There are currently 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Health Catalyst has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.08, and is based on 11 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.14, Health Catalyst has a forecasted downside of 17.1% from its current price of $54.46. Health Catalyst has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst does not currently pay a dividend. Health Catalyst does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

In the past three months, Health Catalyst insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,122,310.00 in company stock. Only 22.10% of the stock of Health Catalyst is held by insiders. 94.18% of the stock of Health Catalyst is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT



Earnings for Health Catalyst are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.56) to ($1.27) per share. The P/E ratio of Health Catalyst is -24.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Health Catalyst is -24.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Health Catalyst has a P/B Ratio of 9.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

