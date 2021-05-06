Earnings results for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Healthcare Realty Trust last released its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.53. The firm earned $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Its revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthcare Realty Trust has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.0. Healthcare Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Healthcare Realty Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Healthcare Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.42%. The high price target for HR is $35.00 and the low price target for HR is $30.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 3.76%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Healthcare Realty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Healthcare Realty Trust is 75.63%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Healthcare Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.35% next year. This indicates that Healthcare Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

In the past three months, Healthcare Realty Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $699,137.00 in company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Healthcare Realty Trust is held by insiders. 96.63% of the stock of Healthcare Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR



Earnings for Healthcare Realty Trust are expected to grow by 4.88% in the coming year, from $1.64 to $1.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Healthcare Realty Trust is 37.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Healthcare Realty Trust is 37.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.18. Healthcare Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

