Earnings results for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.57.

Heron Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics has generated ($2.50) earnings per share over the last year. Heron Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Heron Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 49.77%. The high price target for HRTX is $35.00 and the low price target for HRTX is $21.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Heron Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.00, Heron Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 49.8% from its current price of $17.36. Heron Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Heron Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

In the past three months, Heron Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,558.00 in company stock. Only 12.85% of the stock of Heron Therapeutics is held by insiders. 99.01% of the stock of Heron Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX



Earnings for Heron Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.49) to ($1.89) per share. The P/E ratio of Heron Therapeutics is -7.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Heron Therapeutics is -7.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Heron Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 3.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here