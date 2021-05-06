Earnings results for Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Heska last posted its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.47. The business earned $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. Its revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Heska has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year. Heska has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Heska in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $217.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.31%. The high price target for HSKA is $230.00 and the low price target for HSKA is $195.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Heska has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $217.50, Heska has a forecasted upside of 15.3% from its current price of $188.62. Heska has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska does not currently pay a dividend. Heska does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

In the past three months, Heska insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.70% of the stock of Heska is held by insiders. 96.11% of the stock of Heska is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA



Earnings for Heska are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.83) to ($0.13) per share. The P/E ratio of Heska is -84.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Heska is -84.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Heska has a P/B Ratio of 9.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here