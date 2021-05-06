Earnings results for Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Himax Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company earned $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Himax Technologies has generated ($0.07) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.5. Himax Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Himax Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.28%. The high price target for HIMX is $13.00 and the low price target for HIMX is $11.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Himax Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

In the past three months, Himax Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 31.50% of the stock of Himax Technologies is held by insiders. Only 12.02% of the stock of Himax Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX



Earnings for Himax Technologies are expected to grow by 60.71% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Himax Technologies is 136.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.87. The P/E ratio of Himax Technologies is 136.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.36. Himax Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 4.89. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

