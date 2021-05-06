Earnings results for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.67.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt last issued its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $203.56 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.58, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 60.66%. The high price target for HMHC is $6.00 and the low price target for HMHC is $2.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.58, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a forecasted downside of 60.7% from its current price of $9.10. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt does not currently pay a dividend. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

In the past three months, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,368,938.00 in company stock. Only 1.77% of the stock of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is held by insiders. 86.25% of the stock of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC



The P/E ratio of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is -2.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a P/B Ratio of 2.00. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

