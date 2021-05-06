Earnings results for Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Hub Group last released its quarterly earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.68 million. Hub Group has generated $3.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.6. Hub Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Hub Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hub Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.27, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.54%. The high price target for HUBG is $81.00 and the low price target for HUBG is $45.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hub Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.27, Hub Group has a forecasted downside of 3.5% from its current price of $67.67. Hub Group has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group does not currently pay a dividend. Hub Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

In the past three months, Hub Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $843,150.00 in company stock. Only 5.12% of the stock of Hub Group is held by insiders. 89.21% of the stock of Hub Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG



Earnings for Hub Group are expected to grow by 29.27% in the coming year, from $2.46 to $3.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Hub Group is 28.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.14. The P/E ratio of Hub Group is 28.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 28.87. Hub Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

