Earnings results for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

Hudson Pacific Properties last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.6. Hudson Pacific Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Hudson Pacific Properties will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hudson Pacific Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.44, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.80%. The high price target for HPP is $30.00 and the low price target for HPP is $25.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hudson Pacific Properties has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.44, Hudson Pacific Properties has a forecasted downside of 0.8% from its current price of $27.66. Hudson Pacific Properties has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties pays a meaningful dividend of 3.56%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hudson Pacific Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hudson Pacific Properties is 49.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hudson Pacific Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.91% next year. This indicates that Hudson Pacific Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

In the past three months, Hudson Pacific Properties insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $112,120.00 in company stock. Only 2.37% of the stock of Hudson Pacific Properties is held by insiders. 99.11% of the stock of Hudson Pacific Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP



Earnings for Hudson Pacific Properties are expected to grow by 1.07% in the coming year, from $1.87 to $1.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Hudson Pacific Properties is 197.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.14. The P/E ratio of Hudson Pacific Properties is 197.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.18. Hudson Pacific Properties has a PEG Ratio of 3.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hudson Pacific Properties has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here