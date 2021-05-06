Earnings results for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/06/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.98. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.58.

IGM Biosciences last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. IGM Biosciences has generated ($4.80) earnings per share over the last year. IGM Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IGM Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $98.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 63.75%. The high price target for IGMS is $121.00 and the low price target for IGMS is $77.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IGM Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $98.88, IGM Biosciences has a forecasted upside of 63.8% from its current price of $60.38. IGM Biosciences has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. IGM Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

In the past three months, IGM Biosciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $326,630.00 in company stock. 79.34% of the stock of IGM Biosciences is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 47.60% of the stock of IGM Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS



Earnings for IGM Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.71) to ($3.37) per share. The P/E ratio of IGM Biosciences is -25.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of IGM Biosciences is -25.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IGM Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 7.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

