Earnings results for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.12.

Innovative Industrial Properties last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.56. The firm earned $37.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.85 million. Innovative Industrial Properties has generated $3.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.8. Innovative Industrial Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Innovative Industrial Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $192.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.69%. The high price target for IIPR is $250.00 and the low price target for IIPR is $104.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Innovative Industrial Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $192.43, Innovative Industrial Properties has a forecasted upside of 7.7% from its current price of $178.69. Innovative Industrial Properties has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties pays a meaningful dividend of 2.88%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Innovative Industrial Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Innovative Industrial Properties is 161.47%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Innovative Industrial Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.42% next year. This indicates that Innovative Industrial Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

In the past three months, Innovative Industrial Properties insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,797,137.00 in company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Innovative Industrial Properties is held by insiders. 74.85% of the stock of Innovative Industrial Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR



Earnings for Innovative Industrial Properties are expected to grow by 61.26% in the coming year, from $4.93 to $7.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Innovative Industrial Properties is 57.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Innovative Industrial Properties is 57.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.18. Innovative Industrial Properties has a P/B Ratio of 5.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here