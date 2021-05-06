Earnings results for Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Inseego last released its quarterly earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company earned $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.80 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Inseego has generated ($0.51) earnings per share over the last year. Inseego has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Inseego will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inseego in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 48.49%. The high price target for INSG is $15.00 and the low price target for INSG is $11.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Inseego has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.80, Inseego has a forecasted upside of 48.5% from its current price of $8.62. Inseego has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego does not currently pay a dividend. Inseego does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

In the past three months, Inseego insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,550,250.00 in company stock. Only 9.80% of the stock of Inseego is held by insiders. 47.30% of the stock of Inseego is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG



Earnings for Inseego are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.08) to ($0.07) per share. The P/E ratio of Inseego is -7.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Inseego is -7.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here