Earnings results for InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

InterDigital last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. InterDigital has generated $0.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.6. InterDigital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for InterDigital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $101.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.75%. The high price target for IDCC is $123.00 and the low price target for IDCC is $87.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

InterDigital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $101.00, InterDigital has a forecasted upside of 47.7% from its current price of $68.36. InterDigital has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital pays a meaningful dividend of 2.06%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. InterDigital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of InterDigital is 212.12%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, InterDigital will have a dividend payout ratio of 72.54% next year. This indicates that InterDigital will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

In the past three months, InterDigital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of InterDigital is held by insiders. 77.68% of the stock of InterDigital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC



Earnings for InterDigital are expected to grow by 85.58% in the coming year, from $1.04 to $1.93 per share. The P/E ratio of InterDigital is 35.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of InterDigital is 35.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.74. InterDigital has a PEG Ratio of 2.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. InterDigital has a P/B Ratio of 2.71. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

