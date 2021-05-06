Earnings results for Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

Invesco Mortgage Capital last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year. Invesco Mortgage Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Invesco Mortgage Capital will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Invesco Mortgage Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.56, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 34.29%. The high price target for IVR is $3.00 and the low price target for IVR is $2.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Dividend Strength: Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.23%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Invesco Mortgage Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Invesco Mortgage Capital is 18.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Invesco Mortgage Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 92.31% in the coming year. This indicates that Invesco Mortgage Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

In the past three months, Invesco Mortgage Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.22% of the stock of Invesco Mortgage Capital is held by insiders. 51.33% of the stock of Invesco Mortgage Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR



Earnings for Invesco Mortgage Capital are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.74) to $0.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Invesco Mortgage Capital is -0.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.24. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

