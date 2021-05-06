Earnings results for James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

James River Group last announced its earnings data on February 26th, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.45. The company earned $194.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.95 million. James River Group has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.2. James River Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. James River Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for James River Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $159.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 236.37%. The high price target for JRVR is $568.00 and the low price target for JRVR is $40.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

James River Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $159.00, James River Group has a forecasted upside of 236.4% from its current price of $47.27. James River Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. James River Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of James River Group is 85.71%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, James River Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.00% next year. This indicates that James River Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

In the past three months, James River Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of James River Group is held by insiders. 97.63% of the stock of James River Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR



Earnings for James River Group are expected to grow by 15.74% in the coming year, from $2.16 to $2.50 per share. The P/E ratio of James River Group is 32.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.16. The P/E ratio of James River Group is 32.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.16. James River Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

