Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Kennedy-Wilson last released its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. The business earned $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.06 million. Kennedy-Wilson has generated $3.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.6. Kennedy-Wilson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Kennedy-Wilson will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kennedy-Wilson in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.92%. The high price target for KW is $22.00 and the low price target for KW is $21.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kennedy-Wilson has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.50, Kennedy-Wilson has a forecasted upside of 2.9% from its current price of $20.89. Kennedy-Wilson has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Kennedy-Wilson is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.28%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Kennedy-Wilson has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kennedy-Wilson is 28.21%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kennedy-Wilson will have a dividend payout ratio of 69.84% next year. This indicates that Kennedy-Wilson will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Kennedy-Wilson insiders have sold 69.90% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $1,007,000.00 in company stock and sold $1,710,920.00 in company stock. Only 14.70% of the stock of Kennedy-Wilson is held by insiders. 79.11% of the stock of Kennedy-Wilson is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Kennedy-Wilson are expected to grow by 88.06% in the coming year, from $0.67 to $1.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Kennedy-Wilson is 36.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.14. The P/E ratio of Kennedy-Wilson is 36.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.18. Kennedy-Wilson has a PEG Ratio of 1.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kennedy-Wilson has a P/B Ratio of 2.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

