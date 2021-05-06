Earnings results for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions last issued its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm earned $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.7. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.89, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.47%. The high price target for KTOS is $32.00 and the low price target for KTOS is $20.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.22, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.89, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a forecasted upside of 1.5% from its current price of $26.50. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

In the past three months, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,951,257.00 in company stock. Only 15.54% of the stock of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is held by insiders. 90.28% of the stock of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS



Earnings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions are expected to grow by 22.22% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is 662.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is 662.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 76.81. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 4.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

