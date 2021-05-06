Earnings results for Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide Inc is estimated to report earnings on 05/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Kronos Worldwide last released its quarterly earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.07 million. Its revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kronos Worldwide has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.3. Kronos Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kronos Worldwide in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.20%. The high price target for KRO is $17.50 and the low price target for KRO is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.24%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Kronos Worldwide has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kronos Worldwide is 96.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Kronos Worldwide will have a dividend payout ratio of 100.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Kronos Worldwide may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

In the past three months, Kronos Worldwide insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $10,950.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.10% of the stock of Kronos Worldwide is held by insiders. Only 17.39% of the stock of Kronos Worldwide is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)



Earnings for Kronos Worldwide are expected to grow by 44.00% in the coming year, from $0.50 to $0.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Kronos Worldwide is 32.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.14. The P/E ratio of Kronos Worldwide is 32.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.38. Kronos Worldwide has a P/B Ratio of 2.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

