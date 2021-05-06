Earnings results for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.42.

Kura Oncology last released its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Kura Oncology has generated ($1.51) earnings per share over the last year. Kura Oncology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kura Oncology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.45, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.60%. The high price target for KURA is $56.00 and the low price target for KURA is $24.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kura Oncology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.45, Kura Oncology has a forecasted upside of 54.6% from its current price of $25.52. Kura Oncology has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Kura Oncology does not currently pay a dividend. Kura Oncology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Kura Oncology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $183,938.00 in company stock. Only 11.00% of the stock of Kura Oncology is held by insiders. 94.72% of the stock of Kura Oncology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Kura Oncology are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.69) to ($2.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Kura Oncology is -15.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kura Oncology is -15.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kura Oncology has a P/B Ratio of 5.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

