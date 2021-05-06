Earnings results for Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Ladder Capital last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.8. Ladder Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ladder Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.18%. The high price target for LADR is $12.50 and the low price target for LADR is $10.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ladder Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Ladder Capital has a forecasted downside of 4.2% from its current price of $11.48. Ladder Capital has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.90%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Ladder Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ladder Capital is 55.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Ladder Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 166.67% in the coming year. This indicates that Ladder Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

In the past three months, Ladder Capital insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $963,927.00 in company stock. Only 12.00% of the stock of Ladder Capital is held by insiders. 46.90% of the stock of Ladder Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR



Earnings for Ladder Capital are expected to grow by 9.09% in the coming year, from $0.44 to $0.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Ladder Capital is 34.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Ladder Capital is 34.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.13. Ladder Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

