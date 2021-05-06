Earnings results for Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.99.

Liberty Latin America last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Liberty Latin America has generated ($0.44) earnings per share over the last year. Liberty Latin America has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Liberty Latin America will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Liberty Latin America in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.90, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.25%. The high price target for LILA is $19.00 and the low price target for LILA is $6.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America does not currently pay a dividend. Liberty Latin America does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

In the past three months, Liberty Latin America insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,730,529.00 in company stock. Only 9.46% of the stock of Liberty Latin America is held by insiders. Only 15.09% of the stock of Liberty Latin America is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA



Earnings for Liberty Latin America are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.01) to ($0.45) per share. The P/E ratio of Liberty Latin America is -4.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

