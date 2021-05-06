Earnings results for Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Lumber Liquidators last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.51 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumber Liquidators has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Lumber Liquidators has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Lumber Liquidators will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lumber Liquidators in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.22%. The high price target for LL is $30.00 and the low price target for LL is $10.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 5 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Lumber Liquidators has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.83, and is based on no buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.00, Lumber Liquidators has a forecasted downside of 8.2% from its current price of $25.06. Lumber Liquidators has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Lumber Liquidators does not currently pay a dividend. Lumber Liquidators does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Lumber Liquidators insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Lumber Liquidators is held by insiders. 78.03% of the stock of Lumber Liquidators is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Lumber Liquidators are expected to decrease by -35.63% in the coming year, from $1.74 to $1.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Lumber Liquidators is 15.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.25. The P/E ratio of Lumber Liquidators is 15.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.90. Lumber Liquidators has a PEG Ratio of 1.00. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Lumber Liquidators has a P/B Ratio of 4.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

