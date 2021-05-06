Earnings results for Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Mack-Cali Realty last posted its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Mack-Cali Realty has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year. Mack-Cali Realty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mack-Cali Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.95%. The high price target for CLI is $15.00 and the low price target for CLI is $13.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Mack-Cali Realty has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, Mack-Cali Realty has a forecasted downside of 14.9% from its current price of $16.46. Mack-Cali Realty has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty does not currently pay a dividend. Mack-Cali Realty does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

In the past three months, Mack-Cali Realty insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $17,006,256.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.83% of the stock of Mack-Cali Realty is held by insiders. 86.93% of the stock of Mack-Cali Realty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)



Earnings for Mack-Cali Realty are expected to decrease by -38.26% in the coming year, from $1.15 to $0.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Mack-Cali Realty is -8.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mack-Cali Realty has a P/B Ratio of 0.88. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

