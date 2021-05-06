Earnings results for Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas last released its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year. Magnolia Oil & Gas has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Magnolia Oil & Gas will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Magnolia Oil & Gas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.21, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.37%. The high price target for MGY is $15.00 and the low price target for MGY is $6.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas does not currently pay a dividend. Magnolia Oil & Gas does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

In the past three months, Magnolia Oil & Gas insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $198,628,000.00 in company stock. Only 5.57% of the stock of Magnolia Oil & Gas is held by insiders. 69.34% of the stock of Magnolia Oil & Gas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY



Earnings for Magnolia Oil & Gas are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.02) to $0.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Magnolia Oil & Gas is -1.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Magnolia Oil & Gas is -1.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a P/B Ratio of 1.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

