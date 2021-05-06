Earnings results for MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

MGP Ingredients last issued its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.39 million. Its revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. MGP Ingredients has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7. MGP Ingredients has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. MGP Ingredients will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MGP Ingredients in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.62%. The high price target for MGPI is $65.00 and the low price target for MGPI is $45.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

MGP Ingredients has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.00, MGP Ingredients has a forecasted downside of 8.6% from its current price of $60.19. MGP Ingredients has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

MGP Ingredients has a dividend yield of 0.80%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MGP Ingredients has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of MGP Ingredients is 21.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MGP Ingredients will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.45% next year. This indicates that MGP Ingredients will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, MGP Ingredients insiders have sold 42,630.22% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $1,231.00 in company stock and sold $526,009.00 in company stock. Only 24.06% of the stock of MGP Ingredients is held by insiders. 94.69% of the stock of MGP Ingredients is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for MGP Ingredients are expected to grow by 13.17% in the coming year, from $2.43 to $2.75 per share. The P/E ratio of MGP Ingredients is 24.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.25. The P/E ratio of MGP Ingredients is 24.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.52. MGP Ingredients has a P/B Ratio of 4.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

