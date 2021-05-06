Earnings results for MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG is estimated to report earnings on 05/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6800000000000002.

MorphoSys last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter. MorphoSys has generated ($0.91) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.2. MorphoSys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MorphoSys in the last 12 months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for MorphoSys.

Dividend Strength: MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys does not currently pay a dividend. MorphoSys does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

In the past three months, MorphoSys insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.06% of the stock of MorphoSys is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR



Earnings for MorphoSys are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.38 to ($0.75) per share. The P/E ratio of MorphoSys is 113.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.14. The P/E ratio of MorphoSys is 113.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.85. MorphoSys has a P/B Ratio of 6.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here