Earnings results for Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Natus Medical Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Natus Medical last issued its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm earned $118.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. Natus Medical has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year. Natus Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Natus Medical in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Natus Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Natus Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

In the past three months, Natus Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Natus Medical is held by insiders. 89.67% of the stock of Natus Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS



Earnings for Natus Medical are expected to grow by 352.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $1.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Natus Medical is -47.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Natus Medical has a P/B Ratio of 2.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

