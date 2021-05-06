Earnings results for Neenah (NYSE:NP)

Neenah, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.12.

Neenah last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.37. The company earned $206.90 million during the quarter. Neenah has generated $3.47 earnings per share over the last year. Neenah has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Neenah will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Neenah (NYSE:NP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Neenah in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.11%. The high price target for NP is $55.00 and the low price target for NP is $55.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Neenah has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.00, Neenah has a forecasted downside of 0.1% from its current price of $55.06. Neenah has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Neenah (NYSE:NP)

Neenah pays a meaningful dividend of 3.54%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Neenah has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Neenah is 54.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Neenah (NYSE:NP)

In the past three months, Neenah insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Neenah is held by insiders. 89.58% of the stock of Neenah is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Neenah (NYSE:NP



The P/E ratio of Neenah is -87.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Neenah is -87.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Neenah has a P/B Ratio of 2.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

