Earnings results for NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

NetScout Systems last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.90 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.8. NetScout Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NetScout Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.24%. The high price target for NTCT is $27.00 and the low price target for NTCT is $21.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems does not currently pay a dividend. NetScout Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

In the past three months, NetScout Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.36% of the stock of NetScout Systems is held by insiders. 94.67% of the stock of NetScout Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for NetScout Systems are expected to grow by 5.77% in the coming year, from $1.04 to $1.10 per share. The P/E ratio of NetScout Systems is 86.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of NetScout Systems is 86.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.74. NetScout Systems has a PEG Ratio of 5.63. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. NetScout Systems has a P/B Ratio of 0.99. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

