Earnings results for New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

New Gold last issued its earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company earned $198.90 million during the quarter. New Gold has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year. New Gold has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. New Gold will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for New Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.73, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.29%. The high price target for NGD is $2.75 and the low price target for NGD is $0.55. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold does not currently pay a dividend. New Gold does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

In the past three months, New Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.17% of the stock of New Gold is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD



Earnings for New Gold are expected to grow by 2,000.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.21 per share. The P/E ratio of New Gold is -19.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of New Gold is -19.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. New Gold has a PEG Ratio of 1.93. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. New Gold has a P/B Ratio of 1.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

