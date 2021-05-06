Earnings results for New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.71.

New York Mortgage Trust last issued its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. New York Mortgage Trust has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year. New York Mortgage Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for New York Mortgage Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.81%. The high price target for NYMT is $4.50 and the low price target for NYMT is $2.50. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.79%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. New York Mortgage Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of New York Mortgage Trust is 62.50%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, New York Mortgage Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 64.52% next year. This indicates that New York Mortgage Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

In the past three months, New York Mortgage Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of New York Mortgage Trust is held by insiders. 53.30% of the stock of New York Mortgage Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT



Earnings for New York Mortgage Trust are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.29) to $0.62 per share. The P/E ratio of New York Mortgage Trust is -4.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of New York Mortgage Trust is -4.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. New York Mortgage Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

