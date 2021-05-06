Earnings results for nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

nLIGHT last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company earned $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.80 million. nLIGHT has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year. nLIGHT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for nLIGHT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.05%. The high price target for LASR is $53.00 and the low price target for LASR is $22.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

nLIGHT does not currently pay a dividend. nLIGHT does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, nLIGHT insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $883,600.00 in company stock. Only 5.50% of the stock of nLIGHT is held by insiders. 86.50% of the stock of nLIGHT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for nLIGHT are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.44) to ($0.18) per share. The P/E ratio of nLIGHT is -36.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of nLIGHT is -36.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. nLIGHT has a P/B Ratio of 4.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

