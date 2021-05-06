Earnings results for Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding Company is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.58.

Northwest Natural last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.82 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northwest Natural has generated $2.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1. Northwest Natural has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Northwest Natural will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Northwest Natural in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.49%. The high price target for NWN is $61.00 and the low price target for NWN is $46.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Northwest Natural has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.50, Northwest Natural has a forecasted downside of 3.5% from its current price of $54.40. Northwest Natural has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural pays a meaningful dividend of 3.56%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Northwest Natural has been increasing its dividend for 16 years. The dividend payout ratio of Northwest Natural is 87.67%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Northwest Natural will have a dividend payout ratio of 75.59% in the coming year. This indicates that Northwest Natural may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN)

In the past three months, Northwest Natural insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $183,081.00 in company stock. Only 1.14% of the stock of Northwest Natural is held by insiders. 71.55% of the stock of Northwest Natural is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN



Earnings for Northwest Natural are expected to grow by 12.39% in the coming year, from $2.26 to $2.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Northwest Natural is 27.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.16. The P/E ratio of Northwest Natural is 27.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.97. Northwest Natural has a PEG Ratio of 5.63. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Northwest Natural has a P/B Ratio of 1.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here