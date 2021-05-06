Earnings results for Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Nova Measuring Instruments last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm earned $76.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. Nova Measuring Instruments has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.4. Nova Measuring Instruments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nova Measuring Instruments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $93.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.06%. The high price target for NVMI is $103.00 and the low price target for NVMI is $65.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nova Measuring Instruments has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $93.33, Nova Measuring Instruments has a forecasted upside of 4.1% from its current price of $89.69. Nova Measuring Instruments has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments does not currently pay a dividend. Nova Measuring Instruments does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Nova Measuring Instruments insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Nova Measuring Instruments is held by insiders. 56.99% of the stock of Nova Measuring Instruments is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Nova Measuring Instruments are expected to grow by 24.59% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $2.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Nova Measuring Instruments is 55.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Nova Measuring Instruments is 55.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.74. Nova Measuring Instruments has a P/B Ratio of 7.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

