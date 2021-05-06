Earnings results for NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

NOW last released its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $319 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. NOW has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year. NOW has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. NOW will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NOW in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.77%. The high price target for DNOW is $13.00 and the low price target for DNOW is $5.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

NOW has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.33, NOW has a forecasted downside of 8.8% from its current price of $10.23. NOW has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW does not currently pay a dividend. NOW does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

In the past three months, NOW insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of NOW is held by insiders. 91.53% of the stock of NOW is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NOW (NYSE:DNOW



Earnings for NOW are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.31) per share. The P/E ratio of NOW is -2.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NOW is -2.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NOW has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

