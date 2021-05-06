Earnings results for Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Nu Skin Enterprises last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. The business earned $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8. Nu Skin Enterprises has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Nu Skin Enterprises will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nu Skin Enterprises in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.37%. The high price target for NUS is $66.00 and the low price target for NUS is $41.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Nu Skin Enterprises pays a meaningful dividend of 2.88%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Nu Skin Enterprises has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Nu Skin Enterprises is 49.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Nu Skin Enterprises will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.86% next year. This indicates that Nu Skin Enterprises will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Nu Skin Enterprises insiders have sold 52.26% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $1,001,842.00 in company stock and sold $1,525,373.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Nu Skin Enterprises is held by insiders. 73.75% of the stock of Nu Skin Enterprises is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Nu Skin Enterprises are expected to grow by 9.41% in the coming year, from $3.40 to $3.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Nu Skin Enterprises is 17.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Nu Skin Enterprises is 17.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.52. Nu Skin Enterprises has a PEG Ratio of 2.03. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Nu Skin Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 3.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

