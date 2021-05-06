Earnings results for Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Oaktree Specialty Lending last posted its earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm earned $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.0. Oaktree Specialty Lending has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oaktree Specialty Lending in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.15%. The high price target for OCSL is $7.25 and the low price target for OCSL is $4.75. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.25%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Oaktree Specialty Lending has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Oaktree Specialty Lending is 94.12%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Oaktree Specialty Lending will have a dividend payout ratio of 84.21% in the coming year. This indicates that Oaktree Specialty Lending may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

In the past three months, Oaktree Specialty Lending insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,697,298.00 in company stock. Only 0.19% of the stock of Oaktree Specialty Lending is held by insiders. 53.92% of the stock of Oaktree Specialty Lending is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL



Earnings for Oaktree Specialty Lending are expected to grow by 7.55% in the coming year, from $0.53 to $0.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Oaktree Specialty Lending is 24.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Oaktree Specialty Lending is 24.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

