Earnings results for Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners last posted its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Oasis Midstream Partners has generated $3.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.8. Oasis Midstream Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Oasis Midstream Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oasis Midstream Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 38.16%. The high price target for OMP is $22.00 and the low price target for OMP is $8.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Oasis Midstream Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.67, Oasis Midstream Partners has a forecasted downside of 38.2% from its current price of $22.10. Oasis Midstream Partners has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.31%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Oasis Midstream Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Oasis Midstream Partners is 63.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Oasis Midstream Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 98.63% in the coming year. This indicates that Oasis Midstream Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

In the past three months, Oasis Midstream Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.49% of the stock of Oasis Midstream Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP



Earnings for Oasis Midstream Partners are expected to decrease by -36.52% in the coming year, from $3.45 to $2.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Oasis Midstream Partners is 315.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.16. The P/E ratio of Oasis Midstream Partners is 315.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 24.25. Oasis Midstream Partners has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here