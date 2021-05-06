Earnings results for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.41.

Ocular Therapeutix last issued its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.03. The firm earned $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. Ocular Therapeutix has generated ($2.01) earnings per share over the last year. Ocular Therapeutix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Ocular Therapeutix will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ocular Therapeutix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.55%. The high price target for OCUL is $30.00 and the low price target for OCUL is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix does not currently pay a dividend. Ocular Therapeutix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

In the past three months, Ocular Therapeutix insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.70% of the stock of Ocular Therapeutix is held by insiders. 52.45% of the stock of Ocular Therapeutix is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL



Earnings for Ocular Therapeutix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.97) to ($0.46) per share. The P/E ratio of Ocular Therapeutix is -10.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ocular Therapeutix is -10.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

