Earnings results for OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

OraSure Technologies last released its earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business earned $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. OraSure Technologies has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year. OraSure Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. OraSure Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OraSure Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 94.24%. The high price target for OSUR is $22.00 and the low price target for OSUR is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OraSure Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.20, OraSure Technologies has a forecasted upside of 94.2% from its current price of $9.37. OraSure Technologies has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. OraSure Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

In the past three months, OraSure Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of OraSure Technologies is held by insiders. 98.13% of the stock of OraSure Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR



Earnings for OraSure Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.17) to $0.90 per share. The P/E ratio of OraSure Technologies is -40.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OraSure Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

