Earnings results for Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Ormat Technologies last posted its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business earned $179.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.69 million. Ormat Technologies has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.4. Ormat Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Ormat Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ormat Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $94.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.88%. The high price target for ORA is $100.00 and the low price target for ORA is $81.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ormat Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $94.25, Ormat Technologies has a forecasted upside of 28.9% from its current price of $73.13. Ormat Technologies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.66%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ormat Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ormat Technologies is 32.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ormat Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.65% next year. This indicates that Ormat Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

In the past three months, Ormat Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Ormat Technologies is held by insiders. 77.41% of the stock of Ormat Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA



Earnings for Ormat Technologies are expected to decrease by -8.70% in the coming year, from $1.61 to $1.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Ormat Technologies is 48.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.14. The P/E ratio of Ormat Technologies is 48.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 24.25. Ormat Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 6.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ormat Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 2.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

