Earnings results for OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.3.

OrthoPediatrics last issued its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. OrthoPediatrics has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year. OrthoPediatrics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. OrthoPediatrics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OrthoPediatrics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.78%. The high price target for KIDS is $64.00 and the low price target for KIDS is $48.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics does not currently pay a dividend. OrthoPediatrics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

In the past three months, OrthoPediatrics insiders have sold 1,198.21% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $172,050.00 in company stock and sold $2,233,570.00 in company stock. Only 33.60% of the stock of OrthoPediatrics is held by insiders. 71.74% of the stock of OrthoPediatrics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for OrthoPediatrics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.26) to ($0.63) per share. The P/E ratio of OrthoPediatrics is -40.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of OrthoPediatrics is -40.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OrthoPediatrics has a P/B Ratio of 6.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

