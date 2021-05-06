Earnings results for Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.97. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Owens & Minor last released its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The company earned $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year. Owens & Minor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Owens & Minor will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Owens & Minor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.28, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.12%. The high price target for OMI is $50.00 and the low price target for OMI is $9.50. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Owens & Minor has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.28, Owens & Minor has a forecasted downside of 26.1% from its current price of $36.92. Owens & Minor has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor has a dividend yield of 0.03%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Owens & Minor has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Owens & Minor is 1.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Owens & Minor will have a dividend payout ratio of 0.42% next year. This indicates that Owens & Minor will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

In the past three months, Owens & Minor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,984,139.00 in company stock. Only 2.15% of the stock of Owens & Minor is held by insiders. 72.98% of the stock of Owens & Minor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI



Earnings for Owens & Minor are expected to grow by 21.54% in the coming year, from $1.95 to $2.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Owens & Minor is -37.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Owens & Minor is -37.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Owens & Minor has a PEG Ratio of 0.24. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Owens & Minor has a P/B Ratio of 5.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here