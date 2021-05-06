Earnings results for Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03.

Pactiv Evergreen last issued its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. The company earned $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Pactiv Evergreen has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. Pactiv Evergreen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Pactiv Evergreen will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pactiv Evergreen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.47%. The high price target for PTVE is $19.00 and the low price target for PTVE is $14.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Pactiv Evergreen has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.86, Pactiv Evergreen has a forecasted upside of 10.5% from its current price of $15.26. Pactiv Evergreen has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Pactiv Evergreen pays a meaningful dividend of 2.72%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pactiv Evergreen does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Pactiv Evergreen is 21.74%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Pactiv Evergreen will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.99% next year. This indicates that Pactiv Evergreen will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Pactiv Evergreen insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.75% of the stock of Pactiv Evergreen is held by institutions.

Earnings for Pactiv Evergreen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.25) to $1.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Pactiv Evergreen is 8.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.14. The P/E ratio of Pactiv Evergreen is 8.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 43.88.

