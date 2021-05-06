Earnings results for Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.57.

Par Pacific last released its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $715 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Par Pacific has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year. Par Pacific has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Par Pacific will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Par Pacific in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.64, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.80%. The high price target for PARR is $21.00 and the low price target for PARR is $8.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific does not currently pay a dividend. Par Pacific does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

In the past three months, Par Pacific insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Par Pacific is held by insiders. 92.87% of the stock of Par Pacific is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR



Earnings for Par Pacific are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.31) to ($1.47) per share. The P/E ratio of Par Pacific is -3.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Par Pacific is -3.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Par Pacific has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

