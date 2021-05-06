Earnings results for Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Parsons last issued its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business earned $964.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Parsons has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.5. Parsons has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Parsons will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Parsons in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.65%. The high price target for PSN is $70.00 and the low price target for PSN is $33.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Parsons has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.80, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.40, Parsons has a forecasted upside of 1.6% from its current price of $43.68. Parsons has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons does not currently pay a dividend. Parsons does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

In the past three months, Parsons insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.15% of the stock of Parsons is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Parsons (NYSE:PSN



Earnings for Parsons are expected to grow by 14.89% in the coming year, from $1.88 to $2.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Parsons is 48.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Parsons is 48.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.36. Parsons has a PEG Ratio of 6.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Parsons has a P/B Ratio of 2.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

