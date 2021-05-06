Earnings results for Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.

Passage Bio last released its quarterly earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.14. Passage Bio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Passage Bio has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Passage Bio will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Passage Bio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.32, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.29%. The high price target for PASG is $45.00 and the low price target for PASG is $2.21. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Passage Bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.32, Passage Bio has a forecasted upside of 45.3% from its current price of $18.80. Passage Bio has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio does not currently pay a dividend. Passage Bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

In the past three months, Passage Bio insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $211,000.00 in company stock. 67.59% of the stock of Passage Bio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG



Earnings for Passage Bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.76) to ($2.38) per share.

