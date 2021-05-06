Earnings results for PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.98.

PDC Energy last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The firm earned $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million. PDC Energy has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year. PDC Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. PDC Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PDC Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.69, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.46%. The high price target for PDCE is $48.00 and the low price target for PDCE is $18.00. There are currently 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PDC Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 13 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.69, PDC Energy has a forecasted downside of 25.5% from its current price of $37.15. PDC Energy has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy does not currently pay a dividend. PDC Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

In the past three months, PDC Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,223,352.00 in company stock. Only 0.93% of the stock of PDC Energy is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE



Earnings for PDC Energy are expected to grow by 108.33% in the coming year, from $1.08 to $2.25 per share. The P/E ratio of PDC Energy is -4.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PDC Energy is -4.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PDC Energy has a PEG Ratio of 0.28. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. PDC Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.98. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here