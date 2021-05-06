Earnings results for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-5.99.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust last posted its earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has generated $2.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,014.0. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.21, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.60%. The high price target for PMT is $22.00 and the low price target for PMT is $16.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.41%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is 77.69%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 87.44% in the coming year. This indicates that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

In the past three months, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $43,484.00 in company stock. Only 1.63% of the stock of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is held by insiders. 72.82% of the stock of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT



Earnings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust are expected to grow by 696.30% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $2.15 per share. The P/E ratio of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is 2,014.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.87. The P/E ratio of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is 2,014.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

